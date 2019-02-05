Regions 2, 3 awarding contracts for early infrastructure work

The Regional Administrations of Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region 2 and Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, Region 3 have begun the process of awarding contracts for 2019 infrastructure works, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI said that Region 2 closed their box at 9 am on January 22 with a total of 515 tenders received while Region 3 received a total of 717 bids. DPI said that the counts were witnessed by members of the Regions 2 and 3 Regional Procurement and Tender Administration Boards, among others. The processes were public and open to everyone. After the count, both regions separated the documents, DPI said, according to the name of the projects tendered for, and in keeping with standard practice, this was also done openly…..