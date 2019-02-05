Resignation of SOCU analyst won’t sink cases – Ramjattan

Last week’s resignation of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) forensic analyst Sheronie James will not be detrimental to the cases she handled, according to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, who yesterday said two experts have been hired to fill the vacuum created by her departure.

“It will not be a big blow because other expert opinions can be obtained based on the documentation… that exists,” he said when contacted by Stabroek News.

Persons close to the unit had said that James’ departure would have a devastating impact on many high profile court cases that were filed by SOCU given that she is a witness. Her departure created uncertainty as to whether she would be testifying…..