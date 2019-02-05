School of the Nations reopens

Classes at the privately-run School of the Nations in Georgetown resumed yesterday, a week after security measures were put in place to address the recent threats to students that were made on Facebook.

The return of students to classes has been staggered with those preparing for examinations from grades 2,4,6,9 and 11 along with form 6 returning yesterday. The remainder of the school population will return to classes tomorrow, Co-founder and Director, Pamela O’Toole told Stabroek News yesterday.

O’Toole said with the recommencement of classes they were given the opportunity to speak with students and listen to their concerns. She noted that while the turnout was favourable, some students were nervous on their return. However, they were able to speak with the students and assure them that security measures were in place…..