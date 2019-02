A 17-year-old was yesterday granted self-bail after he was charged with wounding his girlfriend, who is six months pregnant.

The charge alleges that the teen, on January 30th, 2019 at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, wounded the teenage girl by stabbing her in the head with a sharp object.

A not guilty plea was entered by the teen after he was read the charge by Magistrate Annette Singh during an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

The matter was then adjourned until February 22nd, 2019.