Waramadong youth shot brother with arrow after fight over mother

A Waramadong youth is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with shooting his brother with an arrow, leaving him hospitalised with life threatening injuries.

Young Williams, 25, was read the charge of attempting to murder his brother, Jamal Williams, yesterday in Georgetown.

The charge states that on January 26th, at Waramadong Village, Upper Mazaruni, with intent to commit murder, Young unlawfully wounded Jamal.

Young was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..