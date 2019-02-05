Guyana News

Woman who killed boyfriend gets parole after four years

By Staff Writer
Tramangra Williams

Convicted and sentenced to 18 years for the killing of her boyfriend, Tramangra Williams has been released on parole after serving four years in prison.

Williams, a mother of two, was released on parole in June of 2018. As a result, she withdrew a request for an appeal when she appeared before the Appellate Court yesterday.

Williams, 32, called ‘Queenie,’ was charged with the murder of her Bajan boyfriend Tyrone McDonald Best, whom she allegedly stabbed during an altercation on December 27th, 2008…..

