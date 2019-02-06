Barima farmer killed by arrow

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Orlando Joseph, 26, a farmer of Koriabo Village, Barima, North West District which occurred yesterday in the said village, allegedly by a male resident, who is being sought.

An initial investigation has revealed that about 3.30 pm yesterday Joseph and the suspect had a misunderstanding and the suspect armed himself with a bow and arrow and shot Joseph in the upper region of his body.

Joseph was taken to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted but succumbed to his injury about 11 pm.