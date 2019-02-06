Bids received for electric vehicle, water ambulance

The Guyana Energy Agency yesterday received a $15M bid as it looks to procure the country’s first electric vehicle. A single bid from Standby Power Engineering Company valued at $15M was tendered yesterday to the agency. The bid price covers the supply of the Electric Vehicle and Supply, Installation and Commissioning of the Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan in his 2019 budget presentation had announced that vehicles of such class will be imported into the country duty free.

This vehicle is expected to be used by the energy agency as a pilot.

The bid for this project and others were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance at Main and Urquhart streets, Georgetown.

The companies and their bids are as follows: