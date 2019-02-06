Cop gets bail on child rape charge

A city court yesterday granted bail to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seecharran Singh, who was recently charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

It is alleged that Singh, between June 17th, 2018 and June 18th, 2018, at Providence, East Bank Demerara, engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

In the city courtroom of Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, the accused was granted $250,000 bail yesterday. However, the ASP, who is being represented by attorney Bernard DaSilva, was also ordered to remain 50 feet away from the young girl.

The matter is expected to be called again for a hearing on February 19th.