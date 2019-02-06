Court hears closing arguments in ‘Mango Man’ murder trial

Closing arguments were made by the prosecution and defence yesterday in the trial of Mark Royden Williams and Sherwin Nero, who are charged with murdering Cove and John resident Kumar Singh, called ‘Mango Man.’

Williams, called ‘Smallie’ and Nero, called ‘Catty,’ are charged with murdering Singh on August 30th, 2007, at Lot 51 Craig Milne, Cove and John, East Coast Demerara. A third man, Andrew Philander, called ‘Junior’ and ‘Gadget,’ was also arrested for the murder but he perished in a fire set by inmates at the Camp Street Prison in March of 2016.

Representing the accused is attorney Nigel Hughes, while the trial is being presided over by Justice James Bovell-Drakes…..