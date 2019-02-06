GECOM bogs down on poll plans

A meeting yesterday of the seven-member Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) ended without a decision on the way forward on poll preparations.

“There were no decisions based on the submissions we have made to the commissioners,” Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield told reporters following the meeting.

Lowenfield consistently refrained from offering a timeline for elections, while noting that he would only speak to a timeline agreed by the Commission. He, however, acknowledged that if elections were to be held in July, the current voters’ list, the validity of which expires at the end of April, cannot be used and a new list would need to be produced…..