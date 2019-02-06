Gov’t asks Appeal Court to set aside rulings on no-confidence motion

Government yesterday moved to the Guyana Court of Appeal to challenge two of the judgments made by acting Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire on the December 21st no-confidence vote, saying that she “erred and misdirected herself in law” when she ruled that it was validly passed and that the Cabinet should have resigned and preparation for elections within the constitutional timeframe should have commenced.

Attorney-General Basil Williams is appealing the judge’s decision on his application which had argued that the motion required a 34-member “absolute majority” to succeed, and the decision on the application made by attorney-at-law Christopher Ram, who had asked the High Court to uphold the motion and to declare that the President and his Cabinet should immediately resign as a result.

Williams has not mounted a challenge to the judge’s ruling on the application by private citizen Compton Reid, who had sought to have former government Member of Parliament Charrandass Persaud’s vote invalidated due to him not being eligible to be a parliamentarian by virtue of his Canadian citizenship…..