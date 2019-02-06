GRA executive staff being restructured

The executive staff of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is currently being restructured as part of its succession planning following a de-bunching exercise, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia has revealed.

“During 2019, you’ll see some executive staff changes. The entire organisational chart would be revamped so that it would provide for more efficient operations. We would continue with the staff rotations and improvements,” Statia told a press conference last Friday.

He explained that as of December 31st, 2018, workers have been de-bunched based on years of experience.

“We have gone through and done a de-bunching exercise, whereby staff who have been complaining for years that those who enter with them have been getting the same pay as those who have been here for five, six or 10 years. We’ve gone through that exercise and we’ve remedied that and that is from December 31st, 2018,” Statia said, before adding that for the first time in 18 years GRA has put in place a performance appraisal system…..