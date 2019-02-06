Guyana News

Jawalla man dies after mining pit wall collapses

By Staff Writer

Police in ‘F’ Division say they are investigating the death of a fifty-four-year-old who was found unconscious in a mining pit at Ominaik Village, Upper Mazaruni River on Monday.

The dead man has been identified as Timothy Hunter, 54, a pitman of Jawalla Village, Upper Mazaruni River.

In a statement, police said at around 4.30 pm, Hunter and others were working inside the mining pit when a wall collapsed and covered Hunter. Police said that when he was removed he was unresponsive.

He was rushed to the Imbaimadai Health Post where he was pronounced dead.                        

 

