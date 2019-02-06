M&CC retaining smaller garbage contractors pending legal opinion on contracts with Puran Bros, Cevons

As Georgetown’s Mayor and City Council (M&CC) awaits a second legal opinion on the validity of its existing contracts with garbage collectors Puran Brothers Disposal Services Incorporated and Cevons Waste Management Incorporated, it has opted to continue to retain the services of five smaller companies until the end of this month.

In a statement issued last Thursday, the M&CC said at a statutory meeting on January 29th, councillors voted to extend the contracts with Garbage Eaters, Grandison, C&S Garbage Collectors, Trash Tech and Tristara until February 26th.

The statement further explained that the councillors are awaiting a second opinion from the Attorney General’s Chambers on the contracts with the two larger contractors…..