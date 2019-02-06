Public consultations on East Coast/ East Bank road link almost completed

One more scoping meeting for the East Coast/East Bank road link project is scheduled to take place before the development of the Terms of Reference (ToR) by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) Technical Services Manger Nigel Erskine.

Giving an update on the project, Erskine explained that the stakeholder consultation via scoping meetings for the general public have been continuing, with the most recent being held on Sunday at the North Ruimveldt Secondary School. The final one, he said, will be held on Saturday at the Ogle Community Centre, specifically for the East Coast residents that will be affected by the project.

After the last meeting is completed, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will then develop the terms of reference for the project…..