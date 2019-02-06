Ramjattan in favour of gov’t hiring Sittlington to continue SOCU work

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday expressed an interest in having fraud expert Dr. Sam Sittlington, who was recently sacked by the United Kingdom, hired by the Guyana Government to continue the work he began in 2016 at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

The UK last Thursday terminated the contract that Sittlington had with the unit, one day after this newspaper reported that he had registered a local branch of his company even while advising SOCU on training and a range of other matters.

“There is nothing we can do, except now, probably seek to contract him as the Government of Guyana because I was very impressed with his capacities there and guiding that unit and training them to know how to identify these money laundering issues and white collar crimes and a whole lot of other things,” Ramjattan told Stabroek News…..