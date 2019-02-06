School of the Nations parents offer $1M reward for arrest of person/s behind threats to students

Dissatisfied with the pace of the police investigation into recent threats made to the student body of the School of the Nations on Facebook, parents are offering a $1 million reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator/s.

The offer was revealed in a joint letter issued by parents, some of whom gathered in front of the Ministry of Public Security on Brickdam yesterday for a peaceful protest to voice their concern about the situation.

The purpose of the protest, the parents said, was to fast-track the ongoing investigation into the recent threats, which they described as “terrorist activities.”

“We the parents of students of School of the Nations are deeply concerned about the state of affairs that has plagued our country’s schools since January 24, 2019. It is the right of the child to receive a quality education and as parents we are duty bound to fulfill that right. As such, we would like for the schools to return to a state of normalcy in the shortest possible time,” the letter said…..