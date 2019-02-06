Sophia man dies in Corentyne accident

A 31-year-old Sophia resident died on Monday evening, hours after he allegedly ran into the path of a motor lorry along the No.61 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Godfrey Wayne Gomes, a resident of “C” Field Sophia.

Stabroek News understands that the accident occurred around 4pm on Monday after which Gomes was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital.

He was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed around 11pm while receiving medical attention…..