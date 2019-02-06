Guyana News

Sophia man dies in Corentyne accident

By Staff Writer

A 31-year-old Sophia resident died on Monday evening, hours after he allegedly ran into the path of a motor lorry along the No.61 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Godfrey Wayne Gomes, a resident of “C” Field Sophia.

Stabroek News understands that the accident occurred around 4pm on Monday after which Gomes was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital.

He was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed around 11pm while receiving medical attention…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Jawalla man dies after mining pit wall collapses

Jawalla man dies after mining pit wall collapses

Trial of accused in Smyth St businessman’s murder to start today

Bids received for electric vehicle, water ambulance

Comments

Trending