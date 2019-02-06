Trial of accused in Smyth St businessman’s murder to start today

The trial of Maurice Prince, who is accused of murdering Smyth Street businessman O’Riley Small, is expected to begin today before Justice Navindra Singh.

Prince, a resident of Riverview, Ruimveldt, was charged with allegedly murdering Small on March 19th, 2016.

Small was shot several times outside of his Smyth Street, Georgetown home. At the time, he had just returned from a hang in the city. A man dressed in a black hoodie was seen exiting the yard after the shooting.

Small, said to be a businessman, had escaped death twice before after he was shot in separate attacks. In 2009, he was one of five persons who were shot after a football match at the National Gymnasium. He was also one of three persons who was shot at the National Cultural Centre in 2012, where a football tournament was being played.