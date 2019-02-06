Youth charged with stabbing drinking buddy

Bail was granted to a youth who was charged yesterday with stabbing his “drinking partner” during a night out.
The charge, read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, alleged that on February 1st, at Princeville, Keith Daniels, 19, wounded Lorenzo Williams with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause bodily harm.
The charge was indictable, so Daniels was not required to enter a plea…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments