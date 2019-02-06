Guyana News

Youth charged with stabbing drinking buddy

By Staff Writer

Bail was granted to a youth who was charged yesterday with stabbing his “drinking partner” during a night out.

The charge, read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, alleged that on February 1st, at Princeville, Keith Daniels, 19, wounded Lorenzo Williams with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause bodily harm.

The charge was indictable, so Daniels was not required to enter a plea…..

