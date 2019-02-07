Accused in murder of Smyth St businessman was found at crime scene – former cop

The accused in the murder of Smyth Street businessman O’Riley Small had been found at the crime scene by a police investigator, the High Court trial of Maurice Prince heard yesterday.

Prince, a resident of Riverview, Ruimveldt, was charged with murdering Small on March 19, 2016.

The trial began yesterday before Justice Navindra Singh, and featured several witnesses, including Small’s sister, Charlene Ford, who said she caught a glimpse of the killer; former police investigator, Derwin Eastman, who said he found Prince at the crime scene a short while after the murder; and Crime Scene Investigator, Allister Rockcliffe, who discovered a jacket that allegedly linked Prince to the crime.

Ford, in her evidence-in-chief, told the court that on the morning of the murder, she was lying in her bedroom awaiting the arrival of her brother, whom she would open the door for. However, unlike the other times, her wait was interrupted by what she felt sounded like gunshots outside of their Smyth Street home…..