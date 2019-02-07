Bail for man charged with simple larceny, assault

Bail was yesterday granted for a man, who was charged with simple larceny and assault offences, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court.

The charges read by Magistrate Faith McGusty, alleged that on February 2, at Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Neville Caesar stole a cellphone valued $20,000 from Alicia Adams.

It was further alleged that on February 2, at the Kitty seawall, he assaulted Alicia Adams. Caesar pleaded not guilty to both charges and with no objections from Prosecutor Seon Blackman, he was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 on each charge. Caesar is also required to report to the station sergeant every Monday at the Cove and John Police Station.

The matter was then transferred to another courtroom, where a date was set for trial.