Caribbean Airlines launches ‘Caribbean identity’ in Guyana

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) yesterday launched its latest corporate campaign in Guyana, “The Caribbean Identity”.

According to a CAL press release, this new campaign embraces and celebrates the authenticity of the Caribbean region and all the elements that make it unique.

The event was a grand show featuring performances by International Soca Star, Machel Montano, Caribbean Airlines Park Side Steel Orchestra and other entertainment at Stabroek Square.

CAL’s Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera spoke at the launch and stated, “‘The Caribbean Identity’ is the culture and the spirit of our many diverse nations united by a shared sea and our similar and powerful heritage. Through ‘The Caribbean Identity’, we will showcase the best of our Caribbean region and reflect it across our airline identity, from our branding, to our community activities, to our presence at festivals and major events.”

At the launch, the airline disclosed that it will be the official airline for Mashramani and the Guyana Carnival in May. In addition, it will partner with the Park Side Steel Orchestra which will be re-branded as the Caribbean Airlines Park Side Steel Orchestra

CAL stated that a similar event was held in Trinidad and another will be hosted in Jamaica. The ‘Caribbean Identity’ campaign will be rolled out in all 20 destinations and the airline encourages its valued customers to follow the movement @ #thecaribbeanidentity from Monday 04th February.