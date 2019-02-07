Car, bus catch afire

A minibus and a car yesterday burst into flames in the city in separate incidents.

Around 8.30 am, a minibus contracted to work with the Guyana Power and Light caught afire on Sheriff Street on the western carriageway.

The minibus was observed emitting smoke and two male passengers were attempting to rectify the matter when the vehicle burst into flames.

Around 9 am, on the western carriageway of Avenue of the Republic, motorcar PJJ 5656 burst into flames. Smoke was also seen issuing from the vehicle before it caught afire.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle yesterday told Stabroek News that it is suspected that the vehicles suffered fuel distribution problems.

Both fires were extinguished by the Guyana Fire Service.