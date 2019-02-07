CCJ rules that Mortice land titles obtained by fraud

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday ruled that two Mahaicony land titles were obtained by fraud and should therefore be cancelled.

The court in its judgment in the case filed by Chandra Ramotar Singh against Bhagwantlall Mossai and Alvin Alves concerning land at Lot 14 Mortice, Mahaicony River found that the appellant had the capacity to commence court proceedings for trespass and fraud, that he was not out of time for filing his 2003 action and finally, that High Court Justice James Bovell-Drakes was correct in cancelling the fraudulent titles.

Further the court, in deciding on an important point of procedural law, ruled that the Court of Appeal of Guyana “had no power to extend the time for the filing of an application in that Court for permission to appeal to the CCJ.”….