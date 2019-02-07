Foreign nationals taken into custody following police raid on nightclub

A number of foreign nationals were on Tuesday detained by the police, following the raid of a nightclub in George Street, Georgetown.

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves told Stabroek News that they are still investigating the matter and checking the documents of the females who were arrested. He related that the exercise is a part of an ongoing operation and noted that they will be checking other clubs.

The police carried out a raid on the Diamond Hotel and Club shortly after a video was posted showing girls scaling the fence on Monday morning as they attempted to enter the compound.

In the video seen by this newspaper, one woman climbed from the gate and expertly navigated her body through an open space between the gate and a row of razor wires.

When Stabroek News visited the club yesterday, there were no signs of activity. The gate was locked with three large padlocks.

“They didn’t barricade the road like they did in the last two, we just saw the police vehicle show up and the bus and the ladies were brought out from the building and placed in the bus,” a neighbour said.

They noted that the operation was swift.

This is the third occasion the club has been raided by the police.

Last week, the club owner, Freeman Fordyce, was dealt a four-year suspended sentence after being found guilty of the illegal possession of a pistol and ammunition.