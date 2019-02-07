Gov’t unveils big hikes in thresholds for restricted tendering

Huge increases with immediate effect were unveiled on Monday by the government in thresholds for the restricted tendering of contracts for goods and services and construction, raising eyebrows and the ire of the opposition.

Shadow minister of finance, PPP/C MP Juan Edghill yesterday released a copy of the circular signed by Mark Bender, Deputy Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

In the circular, Bender advises permanent secretaries, agency and corporation heads and regional administrations that the threshold for restricted tendering in the case of contracts for goods and services has leapt from $3m to $10m – 233% – while the threshold for contracts for construction has zoomed from $10m to $20m…..