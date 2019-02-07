Man denies misappropriating $1.2M received for purchase of land

Despite pleading not guilty to a fraudulent misappropriation charge, a 45-year-old man offered to pay compensation to the virtual complainant in order to settle the matter.

Robert Forrester, a resident of La Parfaite Harmonie, requested to compensate Rhonda Thompson, after it was alleged that between April 1, 2018 and February 5, 2019, at Georgetown, having received the sum of $1.2 million for or on the account of Thompson, represented by Marvin Accra, in order to purchase a plot of land in Perseverance, East Bank Demerara, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use.

Forrester initially pleaded not guilty but quickly stated he doesn’t mind paying back the full amount of cash to Accra in due course. Accra agreed and was given $200,000 as the first-payment by Forrester.

Both men were then asked to return on February 20.