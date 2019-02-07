Porter gets 18 months after stealing clothes, hair

A porter was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months in jail after admitting to stealing over $600,000 in clothing and hair from a city boutique.

Jose Hamilton, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge that between February 1st and February 2nd, at Garnett Street, he stole a quantity of children’s clothing, valued $350,000, a quantity of women’s hair, valued $211,000 and eight pairs of adult pants, valued $64,000, from Otto Mitchell.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that on February 1st, around 6 pm, Mitchell secured the boutique, leaving the articles mentioned in the charge, and left. Mitchell returned at 10 am the next day and discovered that the articles were missing. He then reported the theft to the police…..