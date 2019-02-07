Renowned Guyanese artist, Ron Savory, passes away

St Lucia-based Guyanese artist, Ron Savory, passed away on the island on Monday last, the National Art Gallery, Castellani House has confirmed.

Stabroek News understands that Savory, who was 85, is expected to be buried in his adopted home today. He has lived outside of Guyana for the past few decades. It was related that the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry has a large collection of Savory’s art on display.

In March 2010, Stabroek News had reported that Castellani House had held an exhibition of Savory’s recent works, titled ‘Evocations on Caribbean Literature Revisited’. ‘The Canje,’ Edgar Mittlehozer 2010, from Savory’s Evocations collection, was featured.

According to Castellani House, at the time, Savory had been practising art for 50 years and emerged as one of the first artists to paint and interpret Guyana’s interior regions for the wider public, while noting that his interpretations of landscape involved experimentation with materials and methods that made up the response to his subject matter.

“…This approach is continued in the current exhibition, where he shows 33 works including 28 ‘Evocations’ inspired by his readings of some of Guyana and the Caribbean’s finest poets and writers: revisiting a theme first presented in an exhibition in Port-of-Spain in 1982,” Castellani House had said in a statement.

In addition to the exhibition, Savory also presented two informal lectures/discussion sessions at the gallery.