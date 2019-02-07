Teen accused of robbing woman at gunpoint granted $200,000 bail

An 18-year-old accused of relieving a woman of a motorbike, during an armed robbery in Rasville, was granted $200,000 bail yesterday by a city court.

The charge, read by Magistrate Faith McGusty, alleged that on January 19, at Rasville Housing Scheme, Akeem Williams, while being armed with a gun, robbed Akisha Moore of a motorcycle valued $285,000, property of Sajid Mohammed.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman, objected to bail based on the fact that a dangerous weapon was used and the way in which the offence was committed…..