UG Turkeyen Campus closed for rest of week following bomb threat

All members of the University of Guyana (UG) and all members of the public are advised that the Turkeyen campus will be closed to the public, students and non-essential emergency University personnel for the remainder of this week to enable a thorough assessment of the situation following a bomb threat for the second day in succession.

A release from UG today said that officers of the Police Force and Fire Service conducted a thorough search of the campus on Wednesday afternoon,February6.

“No explosive of any kind or suspicious object was found during this search. The closure of the campus will enable the Administration, staff and Student Leaders to review the situation and enhance preventive and responsive measures for such threats”, the release said.

Classes and full operations will resume on Monday, February 11, 2019, the release added.