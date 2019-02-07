Welder gets community service for smoking ganja

A welder was on Tuesday sentenced to four weeks of community service after pleading guilty to smoking ganja.

Vickram Baldeo, 30, admitted that on February 2nd, 2019, at Third Street, between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue, Bartica, he smoked cannabis.

Baldeo pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a city court. It was the police’s case that on February 2nd, 2019, the officer-in-charge of the Bartica Police Station saw Baldeo smoking a cigarette that he suspected to be cannabis. The officer then approached him and told Baldeo of his suspicion. Baldeo subsequently admitted to the offence and he was arrested.

Baldeo was sentenced to perform his four weeks of community service at the Bartica Police Station.