AFC officials say state resources won’t be used for elections campaigning

The Alliance for Change (AFC) would not be using state resources to campaign for the next elections, according to party officials, who also said that it already screens its donors.

“We have safeguards…it is not the practice of the AFC or the APNU in elections past to have ever used state resources to carry on campaigns,” General Secretary of the AFC Marlon Williams told a press conference on Wednesday.

“There is a system of accountability. We check every donor, every cent and the background from which it is coming from. And if it is not up to par, we do not accept it,” AFC youth and women activist Cynthia Rutherford added…..