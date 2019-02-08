Armogan declares seats of two gov’t councillors vacant

The Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, yesterday revoked the seats of two government regional councillors after they failed to attend the Regional Democratic Council statutory meetings for several months now.

The APNU+AFC councillors whose seats were declared vacant are AFC’s Khousal Goberdan and APNU’s Janet Samuels.

According to Armogan, this decision was in keeping with the rule which states that if a councillor is absent from three consecutive meetings without providing a reasonable excuse, then their seat can be declared vacant. He disclosed that both Goberdan and Samuels have absented themselves for over six months without providing any excuse to the council…..