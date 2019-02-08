Guyana News

Pump attendant wounded man who asked for change from beer money

-court hears

By Staff Writer

A pump attendant was on Tuesday granted bail on a charge that he wounded a man who asked him for his change after he purchased beers on his behalf.

Paul Simon, 38, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the indictable charge to him.

It is alleged that on February 1st, at 111 Miles, Mahdia, Potaro River, Simon unlawfully and maliciously wounded Rahamand Moses with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause actual bodily harm…..

