Road expansion works cause Blygezeight flooding

Residents of certain parts of the Blygezeight area are being negatively affected by the ongoing works for the Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue upgrade project.

As part of the road expansion project, drains within the area have had to be covered before more works can be done to complete the road project. However, according to residents, after pipes were put down in the drains and the drains were covered with sand and loam, no provisions were made to ensure proper drainage as subsequent to downpours last week, water has settled on the soil and has not moved. One woman, who asked not to be named, stated that the works have affected her business. The woman, who operates a bar, stated that the water has settled and has attracted mosquitoes to the area, which she considers bad for her business…..