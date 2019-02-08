Guyana News

Suspect being questioned over murder of taxi driver

- police awaiting doctor’s clearance on other man

By Staff Writer
Kelvin Walters

One of the two suspects in the murder of taxi driver, Kelvin Walters, is being questioned by the police, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves on Wednesday told Stabroek News.

In a telephone interview, he told Stabroek News that investigators were awaiting approval from the other suspect’s doctor before questioning him in relation to the crime. He was released from the hospital earlier this week.

Walters was fatally shot on the Eccles, East Bank Demerara public road on the night of January 29, while he was on his way home…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Guyana one of the fastest growing regional economies last year – CDB

Simmons, Mohammed hundreds put Red Force on top

Armogan declares seats of two gov’t councillors vacant

Armogan declares seats of two gov’t councillors vacant

Comments

Trending