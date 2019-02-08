Suspect being questioned over murder of taxi driver

One of the two suspects in the murder of taxi driver, Kelvin Walters, is being questioned by the police, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves on Wednesday told Stabroek News.

In a telephone interview, he told Stabroek News that investigators were awaiting approval from the other suspect’s doctor before questioning him in relation to the crime. He was released from the hospital earlier this week.

Walters was fatally shot on the Eccles, East Bank Demerara public road on the night of January 29, while he was on his way home…..