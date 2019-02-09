Guyana News

Accused fraudster used minister’s name to get over $2M in phone cards

- court hears

By Staff Writer

A fraud accused is now on $100,000 bail after denying that he acquired more than $2 million in phone cards by claiming that they were intended for Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.

It is alleged that Azaad Ali, called Shamir, 57, conspired with his son and another person or other persons, and with intent to defraud took $2.1 million in phone cards from Julius Belgrave by pretending same to be for Lawrence, knowing the claim to be false…..

