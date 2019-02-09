Ambassadors, presidential ministry staffers among latest public officials cited for failing to declare assets

Diplomats and Ministry of the Presidency staff are among the latest public officials identified by the Integrity Commission as those who have failed to declare their assets and liabilities in keeping with the law but it remains unclear when legal action will be taken against anyone already in breach.

On December 19th, during a visit by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, the Commission’s Chairman Kumar Doraisami had announced that he was giving errant officials two months more to get themselves in order, failing which steps would be taken to prosecute. At the time, Doraisami said that only approximately 430 of the 1,400 declaration forms that were sent out had been returned.

Stabroek News has been unable to get a comment from Doraisami on the commencement of the legal action. A call to him on Wednesday was abruptly ended and several efforts thereafter to reach him were unsuccessful…..