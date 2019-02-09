Banks DIH launches UniCarriers Forklift dealership

Banks DIH Limited yesterday welcomed the UniCarriers Forklift brand to Guyana as it launched a local dealership just opposite its Thirst Park headquarters at Ruimveldt.

With the new dealership, persons here will have access to UniCarriers products that includes electrical forklift trucks, electrical narrow aisle trucks, electrical pallet trucks and starters, internal combustion engine trucks and LPS forklift trucks.

Chairman of Banks DIH Clifford Reis, in brief remarks at the launch yesterday said, “This undertaking represents the beginning of a process of diversifying our company’s business model which are a part of our plans for the future to respond to the challenges the 21 century’s business environment will present us.”….