Gov’t defying court by not calling polls

Saying that only a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly can extend the March 21st constitutional deadline for the holding of general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday maintained that the David Granger-led APNU+AFC administration is defying the High Court by not announcing a date for elections.

“You are hearing all kinds of spins and deception from the government. They are deceiving the population by making them believe that that somehow they still have options available… that the resort to an appeal somehow stops the timeline or removes the responsibility from them for holding elections within 90 days… The timeline keeps ticking and you had both the judiciary and the legislature speaking clearly about this matter, so we believe they are misleading a large number of people….,” Jagdeo told a press conference.

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire last Thursday found that the December 21st passage of the no-confidence motion against the government was valid and that this should have triggered the immediate resignation of the Cabinet, including the President, in accordance with Article 106 (6) of the constitution…..