Guyana News

Guard with broken leg charged with murdering taxi driver

By Staff Writer
Rodrick Thomas, one of the two men accused of fatally shooting taxi driver Kelvin Walters before he ran them over with his car, being assisted out of a city courtroom by two policemen yesterday. Thomas was charged with the crime yesterday, while his co-accused remains hospitialised. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

Rodrick Thomas, a security guard who is one of the two men held in connection with the fatal shooting of taxi driver Kelvin Walters, was yesterday charged with murder.

Thomas appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the charge was read to him as he sat with his left leg in a cast. Police say his leg was broken just after he committed the crime.

The second man, Devon Alleyne, who is also implicated in the crime, remains hospitalised and should be discharged next week, when he too is expected to be charged.

The charge alleges that Thomas, in the company of Alleyne, murdered Walters on January 22nd, at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Student held for questioning over UG bomb threats

Student held for questioning over UG bomb threats

New restricted tendering thresholds illegal – Ram

Ambassadors, presidential ministry staffers among latest public officials cited for failing to declare assets

Comments

Trending