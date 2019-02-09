GuyOil objects to Guyana Times report on fuel

GuyOil today objected to a report in the Guyana Times about the quality of its fuel.

A statement from GuyOil follows:

“The Guyana Oil Company Limited, (GuyOil), has noted with grave concern an outrageous article published on Saturday February 9, 2019 by Guyana Times “Questions Mount over quality of GuyOil fuel.”

GuyOil categorically rejects the reckless conjecture contained in the article, and wishes to reassure its customers and the general public that fuel sold by the Company is subjected to rigorous quality control tests and is certified to have met all required specifications.

Contrary to the claims made by the article, GuyOil has not received any reports from its customers or franchise holders which indicate that they have experienced any challenges in the operation of their vehicles as a result of fuel purchased from its Service Stations.

GuyOil has instructed its lawyers to begin legal action against the editors and publisher of GuyanaTimes for the unsubstantiated accusation leveled against the Company.