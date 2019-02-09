Irfaan Ali fraud cases adjourned pending High Court ruling on stay application

An adjournment was granted on Wednesday in the proceedings against former PPP/C Minister of Housing Irfaan Ali, who is facing 19 charges of conspiracy to defraud by common law, pending the outcome of a stay application in the High Court.

The charges, which were brought against Ali by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), details offences alleged to have occurred between the period of September, 2010 to March 30, 2015, in connection with the Pradoville 2 Housing Scheme on the East Coast of Demerara, which involve housing allocations to six Cabinet members—then president Bharrat Jagdeo, Cabinet Secretary Dr Roger Luncheon and ministers Priya Manickchand, Dr Jennifer Westford, Robert Persaud and Clement Rohee—along with other persons with connections to the government…..