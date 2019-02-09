Mercury working group updated on phase-out efforts

The National Working Group on the Minamata Convention on mercury reconvened yesterday and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock said its reconstitution presents real hope for the total phase-out of mercury in local mining.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman along with representatives from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Associa-tion (GGDMA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Mining Syndicate Inc, the Guyana Women Miners Organisation (GWMO), and other stakeholders.

While Trotman gave brief opening remarks, Allicock, during his remarks, noted the importance of the meeting and reaffirmed his commitment, both personal and on behalf of his ministry, to the implementation of the “highly commendable and much needed convention,” which he said has an integral role in assuring the sustainability of the environment that is vital to the protection of the lives of not only indigenous peoples, but for the protection of everyone’s livelihood…..