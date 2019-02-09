Guyana News

Murder accused Chinese nationals jailed for illegal entry

By Staff Writer

Three Chinese nationals recently arrested for illegal entry are wanted for murder in Brazil and China.

Zhou Ou, Yix Zheny and Dagvi Wong appeared yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the illegal entry charges were read against them with the aid of a translator and they were subsequently sentenced.   The charges against the three state that between December 1st, 2018 and December 31st, 2018, at Lethem, they entered Guyana illegally by crossing a land frontier and failed to present themselves to an immigration officer.

They all pleaded guilty…..

