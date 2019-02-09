Nandlall urges Appeal Court to expedite hearing of confidence case

Anil Nandlall, the attorney for Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, yesterday urged the Court of Appeal to expedite the hearing of the appeals that were filed challenging the rulings of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire SC regarding the controversial December 21st passage of a no-confidence motion against the government.

In a letter to the Registrar of Chancellor (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards, which was seen by Stabroek News, Nandlall has argued that the records can be prepared without any delays given that the High Court relied on written submissions and, subsequently, oral submissions, which were recorded by the court.

Nandlall’s letters comes two days after General Secretary of APNU, Joseph Harmon, through his attorneys Roysdale Forde and Olayne Joseph, filed two appeals.

Two days prior, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC, on behalf of the government, also filed two appeals…..