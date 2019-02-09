Student held for questioning over UG bomb threats

Following bomb threats that forced the cancellation of classes at the Turkeyen Campus of the University of Guyana (UG), the police have detained a female student for questioning and she has since denied responsibility.

A senior police official yesterday confirmed that the young woman was arrested on Thursday morning at her workplace. She was subsequently taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary, where she remained in custody up to last evening.

The 72-hour period allowed by law to detain a person without charge will expire on Sunday morning.

The motive for the threats remain unknown. However, Stabroek News understands that the woman was arrested after records from her phone linked her to the threats…..